BRULE, Alta. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-month-old boy believed to have been abducted by his father from a small community not far from Jasper National Park.
The alert was issued early Friday morning by the RCMP, who said Waylon Armstrong was taken from his home about 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule, about 315 kilometres west of Edmonton.
They describe Waylon as having blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a onesie with moose prints on it.
Police are looking for Cody Armstrong, who is described as being five-foot-nine and 170 pounds, with blond hair, brown eyes and wearing a grey shirt with Stanfield long johns.
Investigators said the two were last seen leaving a residence in Brule while driving a 2002 medium-green GMC Sierra pickup truck with the licence plate BSF3524.
"Our dispatchers have been receiving tips, and any tips that we receive we're following up on diligently," said Cpl. Laurel Scott, an RCMP spokeswoman.
Scott said it's "our understanding" that Waylon's mother was present at the time the child was taken, but no other details about the abduction, the parents' relationship or Cody Armstrong's background were immediately available.
Scott said every RCMP detachment in Alberta is aware of the situation and is making the alert a priority.
"We're concerned right at the outset for the safety of this child. Timing can work against us, so we really need to get this little boy returned very quickly."
Investigators are asking anyone who sees the pickup truck or the suspect to call police immediately and to not approach the vehicle.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2019.
