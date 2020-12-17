CLYDE RIVER, Nunavut - Nunavut RCMP say major crime and forensic investigators are on their way from Iqaluit to Clyde River following a shooting.
Mounties had warned Thursday morning that there was an active shooter in Clyde River and residents were told to stay in their homes.
They later said there had been a peaceful resolution and the alleged shooter was in custody.
But there was no word on whether anyone was hurt.
An RCMP spokesman said no further information was to be released Thursday.
Resident John Corkett said he heard gun shots about 9 a.m., but didn't think anything of it.
"We often hear gunshots because they're trying to scare a polar bear away. We didn't think of it as an incident," Corkett said in a phone interview.
Clyde River has a population of about 1,000 and is on the northeast shore of Baffin Island.
Also known as Kangiqtugaapik in Inuktitut, which means "nice little inlet," Clyde River sits in a scenic fiord landscape of the Baffin Mountains. The community's website says the area attracts rock and ice-climbers from around the world.
Mayor Jerry Natanine said he was waiting for more information from the RCMP. All municipal services, such as water and sewage trucks, were taken off the road when police announced there was an active shooter in the community, he added.
RCMP later said residents were free to leave their homes and thanked them for their co-operation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020.
