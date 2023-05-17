YELLOWKNIFE - RCMP in the Northwest Territories say 911 service has been restored across the territory.
The territorial government said Tuesday night that people trying to call emergency services were not able to get through by calling 911.
It advised residents to call direct lines or go to their community's RCMP detachment or health centre if they needed help.
RCMP said the service had been restored around 11:30 a.m. today.
The territory rolled out 911 service for the first time in November 2019.
The 2021-22 annual report on the service says it received more than 15,800 calls that fiscal year, more than half for police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.
