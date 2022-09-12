MISSION - RCMP in Mission, B.C., say about 30 witnesses have provided statements in an investigation involving the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly hit four people participating in a march related to residential schools.
The department says in a tweet that its serious crime team has been working on the case since the incident occurred three months ago and the statements are part of a report to Crown counsel to determine if any charges will be laid.
However, it says putting together such a report "doesn't happen overnight" and that "90 days is pretty quick."
A 77-year-old man turned himself in to police in June, two days after some members of the Cheam First Nation group were allegedly struck while marching along a highway to draw attention to survivors of residential schools.
The nation is among those that have criticized police for what's been called a slow investigation and the RCMP's original description of the suspect as an "impatient driver" who couldn't pass the marchers on the highway.
The RCMP have since deleted the tweet issued today, which drew some critical responses, and a media spokesman for the detachment could not immediately be reached for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.