VANCOUVER - The RCMP say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside a library today in North Vancouver, B.C.
Police say in a statement on Twitter that a suspect is in custody and there's no threat to the public.
B.C. Emergency Health Services says six patients were taken to hospital after a call came in just after 1:45 p.m.
No details on the conditions of the patients were released.
Steve Mossop and his partner stopped when they saw a woman who was covered in blood while they were driving on Lynne Valley Road next to the library.
He says they thought she'd been in a car accident but she said she'd just been stabbed by a man.
Mossop says he and his partner saw several victims within about 100 metres of each other.
"It seemed like he was just running in a direction, whoever was in his path happened to be victimized," he says.
"There was a man, there was an older woman, there was a younger woman, a mom. A random group of individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Mossop says they later saw someone being held down on the ground by police.
Ethan Jackson works at a dental office near the library and says he heard a woman scream and when he later looked out the window he saw a man lying on the ground covering his face.
Jackson says there was blood around the man and he was being treated by paramedics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.