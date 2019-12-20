BRULE, Alta. - RCMP were searching Friday for an armed man suspected of abducting his toddler from a small community not far from Jasper National Park in Alberta.
An Amber Alert was issued about 2:30 a.m. for 14-month-old Waylon Armstrong, who Mounties said was taken from his father's home in the hamlet of Brule, about 315 kilometres west of Edmonton.
RCMP said the father, 41-year-old Cody Armstrong, had a rifle with him when he left his house with the boy.
A police spokeswoman said Armstrong was considered dangerous and should not be approached.
Investigators said he was seen driving a 2002 medium-green GMC Sierra pickup truck with the licence plate BSF3524.
On Friday afternoon, RCMP said the home had been cleared but the vehicle was found back at the same location.
Spokeswoman Cpl. Deanna Fontaine said she could not confirm if anyone was inside the house.
"We have not been able to locate or confirm if anyone is in the residence," she said.
"There continues to be a large police presence outside Brule. We have all RCMP resources actively engaged, including the RCMP emergency response team, RCMP police dog services and air services."
She said the child's mother had taken him to his father's home on Thursday.
"While there, an altercation took place and Cody left the home with Waylon and in possession of a long-barrelled rifle."
Armstrong is described as being five-foot-nine, weighing 170 pounds, and with blond hair and brown eyes. He had been wearing a grey shirt with Stanfield long johns.
Waylon has blond hair, brown eyes and was wearing a onesie with moose prints on it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2019.
