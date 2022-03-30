OTTAWA - The civilian watchdog agency that oversees the RCMP has found that the Mounties' bias-free policing policy is inadequate and unclear.
The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission's report released Wednesday also said the RCMP's national headquarters and several divisions had not conducted any reviews of their compliance with the policy.
In addition, the RCMP's national training related to unbiased policing is lacking, the report said.
The commission said profiling based on grounds other than race, including religion or ethnic origin, should also be forbidden.
"We recommend that the RCMP review its national policy to expand the prohibition against racial profiling to include all forms of biased policing," commission chair Michelaine Lahaie said in a statement.
The watchdog said the national police force's policy should require recurring bias training.
"In the commission's view, one and done training is unlikely to achieve the desired result, as lasting change requires lasting learning," the report said.
It added that the RCMP lacks enough data on member conduct, preventing accountability.
Data collection could highlight shortcomings in policies or training, allow for an evaluation by tracking measurable outcomes and let the RCMP proactively address bias, the report said.
The RCMP should also consider other ways of measuring how well it complies with its bias-free policy, said the commission.
The report found there should be a requirement to periodically review how well the policy is carried out, and share findings with the public.
Lahaie said she believes addressing these gaps will help the RCMP foster greater public trust, specifically with respect to communities "who may feel targeted by police."
In her response to the report, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki agreed with the commission's findings and supported all of its recommendations.
"The RCMP is dedicated to addressing systemic discrimination, biased policing and inequities on all fronts, including building accountability and transparency into RCMP policies, programs and operations," said Lucki.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
