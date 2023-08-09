QUEBEC - A Christian group announced Wednesday it is suing the Quebec government after the tourism minister cancelled a religious gathering last June at a publicly owned convention centre because she assumed the event would promote anti-abortion views.
British Columbia-based Harvest Ministries International filed a motion in Quebec Superior Court against Minister Caroline Proulx, the convention centre and Quebec's attorney general.
The court filing, dated Aug. 2, argues that the cancellation of the "Faith, Fire and Freedom" rally was a violation of the group's Charter rights to non-discrimination and to freedom of religion, expression, opinion, and peaceful assembly. The group is asking for more than $200,000 in compensation for moral and material loss, and for punitive damages. It is also asking for a declaration that its rights were unjustly interfered with.
In early June, Proulx cancelled a 10-day event at the Quebec City Convention Centre by Harvest Ministries International only weeks before it was set to begin. Proulx explained her decision by stating that the event would promote anti-abortion views, which she said are contrary to the core values of Quebec.
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of Harvest Ministries International, said the religious group is claiming damages for "ending the rental agreement without notice, and for the unconstitutional and unjustified infringement of its Charter freedom of expression and its right to be free from religious discrimination."
"It is simply not acceptable that anyone should suffer discrimination at the hands of government on account of religion or political opinion," the centre's president, John Carpay, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Quebec Premier François Legault supported Proulx's decision to cancel the event, stating in June that the province wasn't going to allow "anti-abortion groups to put on big shows in public places."
Proulx's office declined to comment Wednesday because the lawsuit is before the courts.
In the court filing, the group says that while it holds and defends "pro-life positions," the cancelled event had no items on its program related to abortion.
"That said, this lawsuit is not about the merits of Harvest's views on abortion, but rather about the fundamental rights of Harvest, its members and followers, to live out their faith, to express themselves politically and to assemble peacefully without state hindrance," the court filing says.
In a statement, Pastor Art Lucier said the rally was intended to be "a Christian event of reconciliation between Canada’s founding peoples."
The lawsuit claims that the organizers tried to find another space after the cancellation but were turned down by 43 more venues due to lack of availability or "fear of controversy."
They say the rallies are their main source of revenue and are usually fully offset by donations. While they eventually put on an "impromptu event" in a smaller room, they say the cancellation resulted in a net loss of $137,647. The group is claiming that amount from the government, as well as $25,000 for moral loss and $50,000 for punitive damages.
Quebec’s human rights commission criticized the government's decision back in June, noting that freedom of expression is an "essential pillar of a democratic society," even when it comes to unpopular or controversial ideas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023.
— By Morgan Lowrie in Montreal.
