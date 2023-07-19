MONTREAL - Researchers at Western University say two tornadoes struck southern Quebec during a major thunderstorm last week.
The Northern Tornadoes Project says it found evidence of a weak tornado near St-Thomas, Que., northeast of Montreal, including a telltale track through crops.
In a blog post, the researchers say the July 13 tornado, which was given the lowest tornado intensity rating, caused damage to trees and two barns, as well as minor damage to a home.
They say that another tornado, which was reported by a meteorological observer at Mirabel Airport, northwest of Montreal, caused no damage.
Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Peter Kimbell says the federal weather agency will not issue a force evaluation for the tornado in Mirabel, nor can it confirm the second tornado in St-Thomas, but it does not dispute the Northern Tornadoes Project's findings.
Northern Tornadoes Project says several downbursts during the storm — a phenomenon where sinking air causes intense winds when it hits the surface — knocked down trees, damaged barns and caused other damage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023.
