OTTAWA - The RCMP says it has charged one of its former members in a case of alleged foreign interference.
William Majcher is accused of helping the Chinese government identify and intimidate a person.
Police say he is from Hong Kong and used his network of Canadian contacts to get intelligence or services that benefited the People's Republic of China.
They say a national security investigation into Majcher's suspicious activities began in the fall of 2021.
The 60-year-old retired officer is charged with conspiracy and preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity.
Police have not said who was the target of Beijing's alleged intimidation campaign.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.
