OTTAWA - The federal Conservatives and the president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress are blasting Ottawa's decision to allow the delivery of equipment from a Russian-Europe natural gas pipeline to Germany, saying the move violates the government's own sanctions against the Russian regime.
Natural Services Canada Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced on social media Saturday that turbines from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline—which supplies natural gas from Russia to Germany — that had been sent to Montreal for scheduled repairs would be allowed to be returned.
Wilkinson said turbine maker Siemens Canada would be granted a "time-limited and revocable permit" to return the equipment.
He said delivery was necessary to support "Europe's ability to access reliable and affordable energy" as it tries to transition away from reliance on Russian oil and gas.
Germany’s vice chancellor has voiced concerns Russia may shut off deliveries of natural gas to Europe after the planned maintenance. The warning followed Russia's previous reduction of natural gas flow to Germany, along with Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
While Gazprom, Russia's state-owned energy giant, has blamed the pipeline's reduction of natural gas to Germany on technical problems, German leaders have cast doubt on that explanation and characterized it instead as a political move.
Alexandra Chyczij, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, expressed disappointment in Canada's decision, saying Ottawa is bowing to Russian threats to cut off the gas supply by fulfilling Germany's request.
"Canada will not only contravene its policy of isolating Russia, it will set a dangerous precedent that will lead to the weakening of the sanctions regime imposed on Russia," Chyczij said in a statement.
"This decision will ensure that the coffers of the Russian state budget will continue to be filled with European money which will be used to finance Russia’s genocide against the Ukrainian people. "
Three Conservative MPs also issued a statement on Sunday saying that allowing the equipment's return undermines the sanctions Canada has imposed on Russia at a time when it should be stepping up as an alternative provider of gas to Europe instead.
"Allowing the return of the gas turbine sets a dangerous precedent of folding to Putin’s blackmail of Europe, and will negatively impact Canada’s standing on the world stage," reads a joint statement by Tories Michael Chong, James Bezan and Pierre Paul-Hus."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2022.
— With files from The Associated Press
