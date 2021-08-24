Hamilton East-Stoney Creek
This Hamilton-area riding will elect a new face on Sept. 20 as Liberal Bob Bratina isn't running again. Bratina said he wasn't seeking re-election largely because of his opposition to his own party's support of the Hamilton light rail transit project.
Population: 107,848 (Elections Canada)
Main challengers: NDP candidate Nick Milanovic, a lawyer and labour arbitrator, and Conservative candidate Ned Kuruc, an executive for a sports entertainment company, are trying to capture the riding for their parties. Chad Collins, a Hamilton city councillor, is running for the Liberals in an attempt to keep the riding red.
Election history: Before Bratina was elected for the Liberals in 2015, the NDP held Hamilton East-Stoney Creek from 2006 to 2015.
Fun fact: The riding was created in 2003 from parts of former ridings Hamilton East and Stoney Creek.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2021.
