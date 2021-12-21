Quebec reported a record number of COVID-19 cases, while a major Toronto hospital network has stopped non-essential care and surgery as the highly transmissible Omicron variant washes across the country.
Health officials in Quebec reported 5,043 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and eight additional deaths.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante reintroduced a state of emergency as the number of active COVID-19 cases soared to over 8,000.
Ontario announced 3,453 new COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities as some health units struggled to keep up with contact tracing and testing efforts amid spiking demand.
The Unity Health hospital network, which runs three hospitals in Toronto, said it had made the "difficult decision" to pause non-essential ambulatory care and surgical procedures, with the exception of urgent cases.
Stricter visiting policies have also been introduced in several Ontario hospitals, while in-patients staying fewer than seven days will not be allowed to have visitors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.