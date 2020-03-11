OTTAWA - The lawyer for a woman accused of spying for Russia says there is no credible evidence to support the allegation.
Arghavan Gerami, who represents Elena Crenna, told a Federal Court judge today her client did not spy on a Canadian-led housing project on behalf of Moscow.
The Russian-born Crenna is asking the court to reverse an immigration adjudicator's decision to bar her from Canada over events that unfolded a quarter-century ago.
The tale began in 1994 when Canadian David Crenna hired Elena Filatova — whom he would later marry — as an interpreter and public-relations representative on a humanitarian housing project in Tver, Russia.
An agent from a Russian security agency contacted her to ask questions about the project and David gave her permission to speak with him in the interest of being transparent and forthcoming.
Immigration officials gave Elena the go-ahead to live in Canada in 2018, but the federal government successfully appealed the decision last year on grounds her meetings with the Russian agent amounted to espionage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.
