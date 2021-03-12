OTTAWA - Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says that "trust has been broken" in the Canadian military following allegations of misconduct against top-ranking leaders.
He says the Canadian Armed Forces will be creating an independent complaint process for misconduct allegations, and that "all options are on the table" as to its structure.
Sajjan's remarks come as the House of Commons defence committee is set to hear from Lt.-Cmdr. Raymond Trotter, who was summoned after Global News reported he received two anonymous threats after bringing forward an allegation of misconduct by Admiral Art McDonald last month.
McDonald has since temporarily stepped aside while military police investigate the allegation, which hasn't been detailed publicly.
The opposition Conservatives have accused the Liberal government of being behind the alleged threats, a charge the defence minister'soffice has strongly rejected.
The committee will also hear for a second time today from Sajjan, who is expected to offer more details about his handling of an allegation of sexual misconduct against then-defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance in March 2018.
Sajjan previously refused to confirm that military ombudsman Gary Walbourne raised the allegation with him at that time, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has since confirmed it.
Trudeau has insisted, however, that the government did everything by the book by referring the matter to the Privy Council Office, which was unable to do anything more because Walbourne refused to provide information about the allegation.
The prime minister also says the government did not know the specifics of the allegation until a Global report last month.
The report alleges Vance engaged in an ongoing relationship with a subordinate that started more than a decade ago and continued after he became chief of the defence staff in 2015.
Global has also reported that Vance allegedly sent a lewd email to a much more junior soldier in 2012.
Vance has declined to respond to repeated requests by The Canadian Press for comment, and the allegations have not been independently verified. However, Global has reported that Vance has denied any wrongdoing.
At a gathering of the Conference of Defence Associations Institute hosted virtually in Ottawa, Sajjan said Friday the work of rebuilding crumbled confidence and morale over "deeply troubling" allegations demands fair investigations and "supporting those who have been harmed."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.