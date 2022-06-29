Film and TV actress Sandra Oh and track champion Donovan Bailey are among dozens of performers, athletes, advocates and experts newly named to Canada's highest civilian honour.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon announced 85 appointees to the Order of Canada this morning, touting luminaries in fields including film, music, science, politics, business, academics, sport and culture.
"Grey's Anatomy" and "Killing Eve" star Oh was named an officer to the Order of Canada for her stage and screen success, while Bailey was named an officer for his track and field excellence and philanthropic commitment to youth and amateur athletes.
Others recognized as officers for their high degree of achievement or service to Canada include film director/screenwriter François Girard of Montréal and Angela James of Richmond Hill, Ont., who was one of the first superstars of women's hockey.
New members of the order — honoured for distinguished service to a particular community or field — include Toronto music industry veteran Al Mair; former MP Nancy Uqquujuq Karetak-Lindell of Arviat, Nunavut; and HIV/AIDS researcher Martin T. Schechter of Vancouver.
Recipients will be presented with their insignia at a later date in Ottawa, depending on their availability. Rideau Hall hosts an average of four investiture ceremonies a year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022.
