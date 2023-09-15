REGINA - Saskatchewan's child advocate has released a report saying the province's pronoun policy in schools violates rights to gender identity and expression.
“The policy clearly discriminates against transgender children who are unable or unwilling to seek parental consent for the use of their preferred name and pronouns,” said Lisa Broda in a 41-page report released Friday.
“Children are human beings with their own rights and legally recognized ability to make certain personal decisions in accordance with their maturity and capacity."
She said the policy is also contrary to law or discriminatory.
The provincial government announced last month that it is requiring parental consent when children under 16 want to use different names or pronouns at school.
A court challenge has been launched against the policy, and the government has said it plans to enshrine it in legislation this fall.
Premier Scott Moe said this week he is prepared to use the notwithstanding clause to protect the policy.
The province has said schools are to provide supports to children who won’t be accepted at home for their gender identity, though it has not detailed how that would work.
"Provincial reliance on a broad commitment to ‘parental rights’ on its own does not override the rights of the child,” Broda said.
Human rights groups have said they are concerned the policy could result in outing transgender kids to parents who don't accept them.
A similar move earlier this year in New Brunswick was faced by intense opposition by LGBTQ groups.
That province's child and youth advocate, Kelly Lamrock, said the policy violated the province's Human Rights Act, the Education Act and children's Charter rights.
Saskatchewan NDP Opposition education critic Matt Love said in a statement that the Saskatchewan Party government needs to scrap the policy.
"The children’s advocate has spoken: the Sask. Party’s outing policy violates the rights of children," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.
