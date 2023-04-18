REGINA - Saskatchewan’s agriculture minister says he requested a public service medal be returned as the recipient had been charged with domestic violence.
David Marit says in a statement that it's not appropriate for someone guilty of domestic abuse to receive a medal or an honour from the province.
Jim Wickett, a former chairman of the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association from Rosetown, Sask., was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal inDecember.
Provincial court records show Wickett was convicted earlier this year of an assault that happened in June.
Marit says he learned of the charge and guilty plea last week and immediately asked for the return of the medal.
He says Wickett complied.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.
