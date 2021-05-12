PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Police in Saskatchewan have taken an RCMP officer into custody following a man's death they say they are investigating as a homicide.
Investigators with the Prince Albert Police Service were called on Tuesday night to a wooded area within the city after receiving a report that a man's body had been discovered.
"Any time someone's life is taken it is certainly tragic and just really sad," Charlene Tebbutt, media co-ordinator with the Prince Albert police, said Wednesday.
"We have taken a serving member into custody,"
The service's criminal investigations division is leading the investigation, but city police have requested the appointment of an independent observer to oversee the case.
Tebbutt wouldn't confirm whether the RCMP officer is a man or a woman, but confirmed the individual is stationed with the Prince Albert detachment.
Police say the Mountie and the 26-year-old victim were known to each other, but no other information has been released.
There's no word on whether charges have been laid.
Saskatchewan RCMP did not respond to a request for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.
