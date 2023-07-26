OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is handing over the federal housing file to Sean Fraser, who was previously Immigration minister.
Trudeau is shuffling his cabinet today in a bid to present a fresh team to lead the Liberals into the next election.
Ahmed Hussen, who was Housing minister since 2021, has faced criticism for his handling of the file as the housing crisis worsened across the country.
Hussen is staying in cabinet as minister of International Development.
The federal government is facing considerable pressure to address the lack of affordable housing, which experts say is the result of a housing shortage.
The Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation has warned the country needs to build 3.5 million additional homes — on top of the current pace of building — to restore affordability by 2030.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.