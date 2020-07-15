SAINT-APOLLINAIRE, Que. - The search for the father of two girls whose bodies were found Saturday in a small town southwest of Quebec City has entered its seventh day.
Quebec provincial police wrote late Tuesday night on Twitter they would no longer provide updates unless there is new information.
The search has been concentrated on a 50-square-kilometre area around the Quebec City suburb of St-Apollinaire, where the bodies of Norah and Romy Carpentier, aged 11 and 6, were located.
Police have said the girls and their father, Martin Carpentier, are believed to have been in a serious car crash on Highway 20 in St-Apollinaire Wednesday night, but there was nobody inside the vehicle when they arrived on scene.
An Amber Alert was launched Thursday but cancelled two days later when the girls were found dead.
Provincial police said they found "pertinent elements" in the search area Sunday but as of Tuesday, they said it's unclear whether the suspect is alive or dead.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.
