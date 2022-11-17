OTTAWA - Senators have passed a bill that will allow low- and middle-income families to access government money to help care for their kids' dental care, starting as early as Dec. 1.
The dental benefit was a compromise between the Liberals and NDP, as part of the supply-and-confidence agreement that will see the New Democrats support the minority government until 2025.
The Liberals are working to create a dental insurance program, but have created a new benefit to allow qualifying families to get help in the meantime.
Families with a household income lower than $90,000 who do not have private insurance can apply for up to $650 per child under the age of 12.
A spokeswoman for Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the portal to apply is expected to open on Dec. 1.
Bill C-31, which also includes a one-time housing benefit of $500 for low-income renters, still needs royal assent before it is signed into law.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.
