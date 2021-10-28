OTTAWA - Senators will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to participate in person in Senate proceedings.
Senate Speaker George Furey announced the new policy today following consultations with the leaders of the various groups in the upper house.
A spokesman for Furey says the mandatory vaccination rule will apply to senators attending proceedings in the Senate chamber itself and also to Senate committee meetings — with the option of providing proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test for those with a valid medical exemption.
The Senate's internal economy committee will meet soon to determine whether immunization will be also be mandatory for staffers in senators' offices and other employees of the upper house.
Last week, the governing body of the House of Commons decided that anyone wishing to enter the Commons precinct will have to be double vaccinated.
That applies to MPs, their staff, Commons administration, journalists and anyone else who wishes to enter the Commons chamber or a host of other buildings that house MPs's offices, committee rooms and other offices related to the operation of the elected House.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2021.
