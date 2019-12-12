Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee says a judge needs to send a strong message in sentencing a man who struck an officer with a car before stabbing him multiple times outside an Eskimos football game.
Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, who is 32, was also found guilty of running down four pedestrians with a U-Haul van in September 2017.
A jury convicted Sharif in October of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal flight causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.
He was not represented by a lawyer.
McFee was in court to deliver a community impact statement during Sharif's sentencing hearing.
Five others, including two of the pedestrians hit by Sharif, also read victim impact statements.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 12, 2019.
