MONTREAL - Two men were shot dead Tuesday night within less than one hour and a few kilometres from each other, and police say the killings are likely linked.
"It's very likely these two events are linked, but we cannot confirm it yet at this moment since the investigation is ongoing," Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said Wednesday, adding that she could not provide further details.
Earlier on Wednesday, police had issued conflicting information about the link between the two murders.
No arrests have been made.
A first victim, 64, was known to police and was declared dead at the scene at an intersection near a park the city's St-Laurent borough around 9:45 p.m.
A second victim, 48, wasn't known to police and was killed a few kilometres northeast of the first shooting, at an intersection in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough around 10:50 p.m.
The shooting deaths were the 16th and 17th homicides reported on Montreal police territory in 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.
