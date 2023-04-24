EDMONTON - Premier Danielle Smith is declining to say whether she stands by or disavows earlier comments she made proposing Albertans pay out-of-pocket for medically insured services as a way to keep the health-care system sustainable.
Smith has declined four times over the past nine days to say whether she stands by a policy paper she wrote in 2021, which urges Albertans to pay for some services covered by medicare, including visits to a family doctor.
Smith’s United Conservative Party government has committed to not delisting any current medically insured services or having Albertans pay for services or prescriptions currently covered by medicare.
Smith, when asked today by reporters where she stands on Albertans paying out of pocket, pointed to a long-term health funding deal the province recently signed with Ottawa that includes a commitment to the principles of medicare.
Asked three times on her radio call-in show last week whether she stands by her policy paper, Smith said she is taking direction from her party members, cabinet and caucus and that they want no out-of-pocket payments.
The Opposition NDP says Smith outlined a clear plan in 2021 with her policy paper and she needs to be honest with Albertans.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.