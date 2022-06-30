OTTAWA - A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements will march through Ottawa today, kicking off what organizers are promising to be a new wave of protests through the summer.
James Topp was charged in February with two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline for comments made while wearing his uniform.
The reservist warrant officer has since been leading a four-month march to the capital from Vancouver in opposition to vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions.
Topp's march has been supported by many of the same figures involved in the "Freedom Convoy" that snarled downtown Ottawa for weeks until police used force to end what they and the government described as an illegal occupation.
His arrival in the capital and promises of a new round of protests starting Canada Day have set residents on edge while police are promising to crack down on any illegal activity.
More than two dozen Conservative MPs hosted Topp and other leading figures in the "Freedom Convoy" on Parliament Hill last week and were treated to a lecture on the purported dangers of COVID-19 vaccines.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.