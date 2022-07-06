OTTAWA - Warrant Officer James Topp says he doesn't believe people would have paid attention if he hadn’t donned his uniform to publicly oppose the Canadian military’s vaccine requirements.
That decision to speak out while in uniform is ultimately at the heart of the military’s case against the army reservist, who has become a symbol of sorts for Canadians opposed to vaccines, vaccine mandates and perceived government overreach.
Topp was charged in February with two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline after appearing in uniform in two online videos criticizing vaccine requirements for military personnel and other federal employees and is now facing a court martial.
Canadian Armed Forces members are severely restricted in the comments they can make while in uniform, particularly when it comes to criticizing government policies.
While Topp has acknowledged he did not have authorization to wear his uniform while speaking out against the vaccine mandates, he argues he had a duty to stand up against what he believed was a bad government decision.
The federal government has suspended its vaccine requirements for most public servants, but it remains in place for Canadian military personnel, more than 98 per cent of which have been vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.