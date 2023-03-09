MONTREAL - The CFL has reached an agreement to sell the Montreal Alouettes, according to a source.
The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the CFL hasn't announced the deal but will do so Friday at a news conference in Montreal.
The move comes after the CFL reportedly entered exclusive negotiations with Quebecor Inc. regarding ownership of the franchise.
Quebecor Inc.'s president and chief executive officer is Pierre Karl Peladeau, a Montreal businessman who has a reported net worth of US$1.9 billion.
It's unclear if Quebecor or Peladeau will be the franchise owner.
The CFL took over operation of the Alouettes last month, appointing former president Mario Cecchini as interim president.
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced on Tuesday that it had hired Cecchini as its commissioner to take over from Gilles Courteau, who stepped down on Sunday after 37 years on the job.
But the league said Cecchini wouldn't take office immediately because he was involved in the sale of the Alouettes.
The QMJHL added interim commissioner Martin Lavallee will continue in his current role until Cecchini could formally take over.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.
