WASHINGTON - Members of Congress are growing concerned about what they say is a shortage of agents on the southern side of the Canada-U.S. border.
New York Democrat Rep. Brian Higgins says Customs and Border Protection personnel are being temporarily reassigned to help fortify the U.S. border with Mexico.
Higgins says as a result, busy points of entry along the Canada-U.S. border are seeing longer delays and unstaffed kiosks.
He says that's despite the fact that cross-border traffic between Ontario and New York is still only about 85 per cent of what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans are also worried and several wrote to CBP last month to request details about staffing levels amid fears that illegal crossings are on the rise.
A spokesman for Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale says the department has yet to respond to the request.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.