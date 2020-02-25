CHARLESTON, S.C. - High political stakes and a ticking electoral clock meant short tempers and strong words Tuesday as the Democrats vying to defeat Donald Trump shouted over each other, clawing away at the two most prominent outsiders on the stage: independent front-runner Bernie Sanders and billionaire Mike Bloomberg.
Both literally and figuratively, Sanders — the standard-bearer for America's progressive left — found himself front and centre in the final televised debate before South Carolina voters head to the polls Saturday and nearly 1,400 delegates go up for grabs next week on Super Tuesday.
"I'm hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight," Sanders deadpanned at one point. "I wonder why."
With 14 states and one territory voting next week, time has nearly run out for much of the field to attract votes and financial support before Sanders runs away with it, which is why he found himself the target of multiple attacks.
It's also why Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who kneecapped Bloomberg in his debate debut last week in Nevada, sought to reprise that performance with a searing attack on the former New York mayor, accusing him of urging one of his pregnant employees to "kill it" — a charge Bloomberg strenuously denied.
Warren also staged a rare attack on Sanders, her fellow progressive, as a divisive figure whose nomination would be a disaster for the Democrats — a common theme throughout the night.
"Progressive ideas are popular ideas, even if there are lot of people on this stage who don't want to say so," Warren said.
"Bernie and I agree on a lot of things, but I think I would make a better president than Bernie and the reason for that is that getting a progressive agenda enacted is going to be really hard, and it is going to take someone who digs into the details to make it happen."
Bloomberg, too, tried to score early points on Sanders, citing recent intelligence reports that indicate Russia has been meddling in the campaign on behalf of the independent senator from Vermont.
"Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump should be president of the United States and that is why Russia is helping you get elected so you will lose to him," he said.
Russia is trying to foment chaos in the U.S. electoral process, which is exactly what they'll get if Sanders becomes the nominee, said Mike Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind.
"If you think the last four years has been chaotic, divisive, toxic, exhausting, imagine spending the better part of 2020 with Bernie Sanders vs. Donald Trump. Think about what that will be like for this country," Buttigieg said.
"There's a majority of the American people who I think, right now, just want to be able to turn on the TV, see their president, and just feel their blood pressure go down a little bit, instead of up through the roof."
It's critical for rivals to slow the Sanders roll: South Carolina is a must-win for former vice-president Joe Biden, while Warren and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar are running low on money and are desperate to build some all-important fundraising momentum going into Saturday's vote.
Biden tried to show a combative side at times, and forcefully insisted he would win on Saturday, but more often than not he was drowned out in the crossfire.
"Can we just speak up when we want to?" he said plaintively at one point. "Is that the idea?"
Sanders, a self-styled "democratic socialist" who conjures fear in the party establishment in much the same way Trump once did among Republicans, also seems to have supporters in Canada: he led a recent online survey by the Angus Reid Institute with the backing of 28 per cent of respondents. Biden registered second at 14 per cent.
Sanders often invokes Canada in his public comments, especially when talking about his signature "Medicare For All" policy plank.
"Somehow they manage to guarantee health care for every man, woman, and child in that country at half the cost that we spend per capita," he said. "Is guaranteeing health care to all people as a human right a radical idea?"
Sanders was widely expected to face attacks on multiple fronts, including how he plans to pay for big-ticket promises like Medicare For All, free college tuition and forgiven student debt. There are reports that he considered a primary challenge against Barack Obama in 2012 and a recent interview in which he praised a Cuban "literacy program" launched by Fidel Castro in the early 1960s.
But don't forget, said Charles Bierbauer, a journalism professor at the University of South Carolina: people used to say the same thing about the current president of the United States.
"In one sense, we're so far away from the conventional wisdom elections of the past, where you could lay this thing out and based on trajectory and timeline, say, here's what's going to happen,'" Bierbauer said.
"If you say Bernie Sanders can't win, then how do you account for Donald Trump?"
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020.
—Follow James McCarten on Twitter @CdnPressStyle
