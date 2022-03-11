OTTAWA - Statistics Canada is scheduled to say this morning how the job market fared in February after it suffered a setback to start the year.
The Canadian economy lost 200,000 jobs in January as Omicron-related restrictions forced the closure of businesses and sent workers home.
The unemployment rate also rose half a percentage point to 6.5 per cent, marking the first increase in the rate in nine months.
RBC economists Nathan Janzen and Rannella Billy-Ochieng expect to see three-quarters of the January losses recouped in February as restrictions eased.
They point to early data showing a rapid rebound in spending on high-contact service sectors that took the brunt of the hit in January.
They say the more pressing issue for many businesses is a labour shortage that will likely mean rising wages as the demand for workers rises.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.
