One of the world's biggest automakers says the federal government has not lived up to its deal to build a battery plant in Windsor, Ont.
Stellantis and South Korean battery-maker LG Energy Solution say they will immediately begin implementing contingency plans.
The Chrysler, Jeep and Fiat maker has not said what those contingency plans involve.
Stellantis and LG committed $5-billion last year to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor with financial support from all levels of government.
A spokeswoman for federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says negotiations with Stellantis are ongoing.
The federal government and Ontario recently closed a deal with Volkswagen to build an EV battery plant that includes billions of dollars in government subsidies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2023.
