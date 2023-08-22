The West Kelowna fire chief says the total number of structural losses from wildfires burning near his community as well as Westbank First Nation is estimated to be fewer than 90.
Jason Brolund told a media briefing that includes fewer than 70 structures in West Kelowna and fewer than 20 on Westbank First Nation lands.
He says further details should be released later today.
Brolund says Canada Task Force 1 has now completed a specialized search of wildfire-stricken areas and found no signs that anyone died in the blaze.
He adds he's not aware of any outstanding missing persons, a development he called very encouraging news.
He says the mountains have been shrouded with smoke since fire advanced last week, and the landscape is going to look different when the skies clear.
"It might be pretty dramatic to start to see what we've lost out there," he said.
Brolund says crews tackled two dozen spot fires overnight, but he feels like they're starting to turn the corner in fighting the devastating blazes.
This report From The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.