SAINT-JEAN-SUR-RICHELIEU, Que. - A junior college south of Montreal is under lockdown as local police carry out an operation.
Cégep Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu is ordering students and staff to barricade themselves into closed rooms and to keep the lights off.
The college says the orders came at the request of the police force in the city of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, located about 40 kilometres south of Montreal.
Police have established a security perimeter around the college, and access to the school is prohibited.
Nathalie Beaudoin, the college's director general, says parents, students and others are being asked to stay away from the school.
Beaudoin says all college activities for the day are cancelled.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.
