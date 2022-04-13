REGINA - The Constitution is to be amended as it relates to the Saskatchewan Act so as to remove a section that exempts Canadian Pacific Railway from paying taxes in the province.
The proposed amendment — which earlier received unanimous support from the Saskatchewan legislature and the House of Commons in Ottawa — has now been approved by the Senate.
Saskatchewan Justice Minister Gord Wyant says he's pleased the federal government supported the province's motion in a timely fashion.
Wyant says the Governor General has to sign off on the change.
In November, the province sought to have Section 24 of the Saskatchewan Act repealed — the part which exempted CP from paying taxes.
Canadian Pacific is suing the province for $341 million for a return of taxes already paid.
A CP spokesperson says in a statement that the rail company fulfilled its obligations under the clause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.