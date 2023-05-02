OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canadians evacuated from Sudan "went through hell" and Ottawa will do everything possible to help the country find peace.
Joly is wrapping up a visit to Kenya, where she heard from people who escaped violence in Sudan and met with leaders from across East Africa to discuss how Canada can help bring about peace.
In an interview with The Canadian Press from Nairobi, Joly says Canada needs to help, and can do so by sending humanitarian aid, advocating for safe routes for groups delivering help and elevating civilian voices.
She says Sudan has a vibrant civil society that needs to have a voice on the future of the country, which has been plunged into brazen acts of violence as two rivalling generals fight for power.
Joly says her main worry is the crisis will spin out of control and lead to violence in Sudan's neighbouring countries.
She says she also used the trip to meet with senior Kenyan officials about possible partnerships with Canada in fields such as vocational studies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.
