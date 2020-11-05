PHILADELPHIA - Supporters of Donald Trump and Joe Biden are maintaining an uneasy peace in downtown Philadelphia as they await the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
On opposite sides of waist-high police barricades, the two groups are standing vigil outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center on the same downtown intersection.
Inside, the slow process of counting mail-in ballots is in its second straight day.
The winner of Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes remains an open question.
The Associated Press says Biden currently holds 264 of the 270 votes needed to claim the presidency, although several other major media outlets have yet to call Arizona and its 11 electoral votes.
Biden could get there without Pennsylvania but Trump, whose narrow lead in that state has been steadily dwindling, could be shut out of the contest if it doesn't break his way.
As a result, his campaign has been mobilizing supporters and lawyers alike in the remaining battleground states, including in Pennsylvania, where Trump claimed a legal victory Thursday.
"Now, according to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, ‘all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives’ shall ‘be permitted to be present for the canvassing process,’" Trump campaign counsel Justin Clark said in a statement.
"For the good of the nation, every Pennsylvania county should follow the lead of this judge and provide access for observers to ensure transparency and integrity in Pennsylvania."
While the outcome of the election remains uncertain, Trump's shrinking leads in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania suggested his odds are getting longer by the day as mail-in votes continue to back the Democratic candidate.
Biden claimed 26 more electoral votes Wednesday in Wisconsin and Michigan, putting him well within striking distance of the 270 electors needed to claim the presidency, and narrowing Trump's pathway considerably.
Both campaigns, meanwhile, have moved their fundraising efforts from pre-election solicitations to asking for money to help bankroll the coming court fights.
Tuesday's vote was held against an unprecedented backdrop: a pandemic that has killed more than 232,000 Americans and triggered a debilitating economic crisis in a year also marked by fierce public outrage over the country's racial divide.
Record-setting mail-in voting, which Trump has been railing against for months, made for an especially unpredictable election night. Biden has been leading the mail-in ballot count by a ratio of roughly three to one.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.
