OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada says two companies are on the hook for looking after a mercury-contaminated site near Ontario's Grassy Narrows First Nation.
Eight years ago, the Ontario government ordered Weyerhaeuser Co. and a firm that later became Resolute Forest Products to monitor and maintain a mercury waste-disposal site in Dryden, Ont., where toxic material from a pulp-and-paper mill's operations entered the English-Wabigoon River system in the 1960s.
The two companies claimed that an indemnity granted in 1985 to the owners of the paper facility at the time — part of a settlement with First Nations — applied to them as well, but the province disagreed.
An Ontario judge ruled in favour of the companies in 2016, saying the language of the indemnity should cover the two subsequent owners.
However, the Ontario Court of Appeal found Resolute was not entitled to indemnification and said the lower court should decide whether it applied to Weyerhaeuser.
In its 4-3 decision, the Supreme Court says the 1985 indemnity does not apply to the province's 2011 environmental order, meaning the companies are liable for the costs of carrying it out.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.
