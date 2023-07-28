OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld the murder convictions of a man who represented himself at trial but complained later the proceedings were tainted by a perception of unfairness.
In a unanimous ruling today, the top court says no miscarriage of justice arose in Emanuel Kahsai's trial.
Five years ago a jury convicted the Calgary man of two counts of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing his mother and a vulnerable woman in her care.
Kahsai behaved disruptively throughout the trial in an Alberta court.
Two separate amicus curiae — or friends of the court — were appointed to assist him at different points, but he was unco-operative with them.
The Alberta Court of Appeal dismissed Kahsai's challenge of his convictions, saying he made a conscious and calculated decision to abuse the court process in an attempt to derail the proceedings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.