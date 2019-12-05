OTTAWA - The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the appeal of a man convicted of killing two Edmonton-area seniors.
Travis Vader was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann, who vanished in 2010 while setting out on a camping trip.
His lawyers argued the trial judge should have dismissed the case because it took so long to work its way through the court system.
The lawyers also said the judge made errors and showed bias when he substituted the lesser offence of manslaughter for two second-degree murder verdicts.
Vader unsuccessfully asked the Alberta Court of Appeal for a new trial or for his manslaughter charges to be stayed.
As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons today for refusing to hear Vader's arguments.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2019.
