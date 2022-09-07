ROSTHERN, Sask. - Mounties say Myles Sanderson, a suspect in a deadly series of stabbings in Saskatchewan, went into medical distress a short time after he was taken into custody.

RCMP say Sanderson had stolen a truck in the town of Wakaw and was arrested in the vehicle.

The 32-year-old was then pronounced dead at a Saskatoon hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says the RCMP has requested an independent investigation into the circumstances of Sanderson's death.

Sanderson was wanted on charges, including first-degree murder, after a series of attacks that left 10 people dead and 18 injured on Sunday.

A second suspect, Sanderson's brother Damien, was found dead Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 7, 2022.

