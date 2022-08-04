MONTREAL - Quebec provincial police say it appears the man suspected of shooting dead three people in the Montreal area earlier this week chose his victims at random and had mental health issues.
Montreal police on Thursday shot dead a 26-year-old man allegedly connected to three homicides. Quebec's independent police watchdog is investigating. At the request of the watchdog, the three homicide investigations in Montreal and Laval, Que., a suburb north of the city, have been transferred to Quebec provincial police.
The 26-year-old man suspected of randomly shooting dead three people in the street on Tuesday and Wednesday didn't appear to have any links to the three victims, provincial police spokeswoman Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau told reporters. Investigators believe he acted alone and didn't have links to organized crime, she added.
Speaking at the scene Thursday, Bilodeau said the suspect had previously been visited by Montreal police for mental health-related interventions.
"We're trying to establish the motivations of this man," Bilodeau said, adding that it isn't clear if he intended to kill again.
Earlier in the day, Montreal police said they killed a murder suspect during a police operation at a motel on Marcel-Laurin Blvd., in the city's St-Laurent borough, and they referred all questions to the police watchdog — the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes. The watchdog, also known as the BEI, said the Montreal police tactical unit was at a motel around 7 a.m. for a search linked to an investigation into three recent homicides in Montreal and Laval.
The watchdog said preliminary information is that Montreal officers were confronted by a suspect with a firearm. It said shots were fired and the man was struck by at least one bullet and pronounced dead at the scene.
The BEI, which investigates when someone is injured or killed during a police operation, said seven investigators are assigned to the case.
The police operation came after a pair of killings about 65 minutes apart and just a few kilometres from each other on Tuesday evening in Montreal, in the St-Laurent and Ahuntsic-Cartierville boroughs. One of the Montreal victims on Tuesday evening was identified as André Fernand Lemieux, 64, the father of Canadian professional boxer David Lemieux. The other victim was Mohamed Salah Belhaj, 48, an intervention officer at a local mental health hospital.
A senior Montreal police spokesman said Wednesday that investigators were certain a single suspect was behind both killings and that they were waiting on ballistics evidence to confirm it.
At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a third man was killed in Laval. Laval police spokeswoman Stéphanie Beshara said police received numerous 911 calls for shots fired in a residential area in the Laval-des-Rapides neighbourhood and found a 22-year-old man who had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene.
Beshara said Laval police were present at the motel in Montreal on Thursday where the suspect was killed. They haven't ruled out that the homicide on their territory was also a random attack.
Daryl Holmes, a resident of the St-Laurent borough — where the first killing took place in a bus shelter and where the suspect was taken down at Motel Pierre — said Thursday the brazen violence in the neighbourhood has him shaken.
"I am a bit worried. I take the bus; I work (at night), and yesterday when I heard the news, I said to myself that there is no way that I will take the bus in the area,” said Holmes, who opted for an Uber.
Holmes said that even if he's reassured that a suspect was found, he is considering leaving the neighbourhood where he has lived all his life.
"It's not a safe place anymore," Holmes said, explaining that in his youth, children could leave their bikes unattended outside without fearing that they would be stolen.
"Now you can't even open the door because you never know what's going to happen," he said.
On Thursday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante thanked Montreal, Laval and provincial police for their "efficiency and dedication towards the safety of Montrealers."
"The last 48 hours have been trying for everyone," she wrote in a series of tweets. "It is during these moments that we must all work together and trust our authorities in a common goal of ensuring the safety of our population."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2022.
