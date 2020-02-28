ST-JEROME, Que. - A 51-year-old man will face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the violent death of a teenage girl who was found by the side of a road in Quebec's Laurentians region.
Francois Senecal was arrested Thursday in Montreal and is to appear in court in St-Jerome today.
Thirteen-year-old Oceane Boyer's body was found Wednesday morning on a public road in Brownburg-Chatham, northwest of Montreal.
Her body bore signs of violence and Quebec provincial police described her death as a homicide.
Boyer's mother said on Facebook that Senecal was a friend of the family.
Meanwhile, a school board announced it was sending a support team to the high school Boyer attended in Lachute, about 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020
