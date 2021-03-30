VANCOUVER - Police say a suspect has been arrested in relation to three arson fires in Masonic buildings in Metro Vancouver.
Vancouver police say they will recommend arson charges against the 42-year-old man who was picked up in the neighbouring suburb of Burnaby.
North Vancouver RCMP say in a statement the first fire was reported just before 7 a.m. at the Lynn Valley Lodge Masonic hall.
They say a second fire, reported minutes later, severely damaged the North Vancouver Masonic Centre located four kilometres away.
A third fire, at a Masonic hall in Vancouver, was reported about 15 minutes after the first blaze and fire officials say it caused little damage.
The Society of Freemasons was founded more than 300 years ago as a trade group and continues today as a social organization operating around the world.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.