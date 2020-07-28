OTTAWA - Canada's chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam says active discussions are taking place to potentially pre-order COVID-19 vaccine doses for Canadians.
Tam says an independent vaccine task force is advising the government on options for Canada's choice of vaccine, including exploring the possibility of manufacturing a potential pandemic cure at home.
Tam was addressing concerns that Canadians will have to get in line behind other countries to wait for the COVID-19 vaccine.
One senator and some health-care professionals are asking why Ottawa is delaying a decision on the $35-million pitch by Toronto-based Providence Therapeutics to begin human trials of a new, experimental vaccine technology that has been heavily funded in the United States.
Providence says it could deliver five million doses of a vaccine to Canadians by mid-2021 if its trials bear fruit, but it can't move forward with testing or manufacturing without funding.
Tam also says there has been a worrisome rise in COVID-19 infections that may have been fueled by Canada Day parties.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2020.
