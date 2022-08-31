OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will swap two ministers within his cabinet in a mini-shuffle this morning.
The move is expected to involve Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek, the economic development minister for southern Ontario, who have both arrived at Rideau Hall ahead of a swearing-in ceremony with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.
Four sources with knowledge of the plan told The Canadian Press the shuffle is coming at the request of Tassi, who they say asked Trudeau for a lighter workload because of a family health matter.
The sources agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
Tassi has represented a Hamilton riding since 2015 and Jaczek was first elected in a Greater Toronto Area riding in 2019.
The shuffle comes one week before a cabinet retreat in Vancouver and three weeks before the House of Commons will resume sitting following the summer break.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.
