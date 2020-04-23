CALGARY - A judge has sentenced a youth to 21 months for shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway west of Calgary in 2018.
Last October, the judge in the case convicted the teen from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, who was 16 at the time, of aggravated assault and recklessly discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Court heard Horst Stewin was driving a black SUV on the First Nation's land in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains with his family when someone in a passing car shot him.
Judge George Gaschler accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence for 21 months, which includes a 14-month custodial sentence and an additional seven months of house arrest.
Because the teen, who is now 18, has been in custody for the last 15 months, his incarceration is over.
A victim impact statement from the victim's son says his father is still suffering from the bullet fragments removed from his brain and requires constant care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020
