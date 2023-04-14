OTTAWA - The prime minister's chief of staff took the hot seat today at a House committee that is tasked with studying alleged foreign interference.
Katie Telford is testifying at the procedure and House affairs committee to talk about what she knows about Chinese meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections.
The Conservatives opened the meeting by grilling her about specifics around recent media reports that cite unnamed sources who allege China meddled in the past two elections.
Telford says she cannot answer specific questions about intelligence because the matters are extremely sensitive and the law limits what she can talk about in this public setting.
She did suggest that some of the reporting was inaccurate, without providing details.
Previous witnesses in recent months — including the head of Canada's spy agency and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly — have revealed little, also citing national security laws that limit what they can say.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed David Johnston as a special rapporteur to advise government on what it ought to do to deal with foreign interference.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.
