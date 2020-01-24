MONTREAL - An American murder suspect arrested in Halifax just before the new year will remain detained and will have a hearing in February to determine whether he's admissible to Canada.
Derek Cameron Whisenand was scheduled to appear before the Immigration and Refugee Board today for both a detention review and an admissibility hearing, but refused to leave his cell in Halifax.
A board member maintained Whisenand's detention today and ordered a hearing to proceed on admissibility on Feb. 11, regardless of whether Whisenand is ready to proceed.
The 28-year-old is a suspect in the June 2019 death of a 78-year-old man in Eastland County, Texas, about 170 kilometres southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Whisenand has been detained since his Dec. 30 arrest, which came after police responded to a call about the shoplifting of work boots at a Walmart store in the city's Bayer's Lake area.
A police report filed as an exhibit in connection with his detention said Whisenand had been living in a tent in the woods with his dog near the busy shopping district.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2020.
